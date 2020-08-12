You are the owner of this article.
One dead, one injured after car leaves road, ends up in creek near Springfield
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office

SPRINGFIELD -- An early morning crash Tuesday left one person dead and another with minor injuries, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 a.m., personnel from the Springfield Fire Department and deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on 180th Street, approximately a half-mile south of Pflug Road.

A 1998 Chevrolet Camaro occupied by two individuals left the roadway, went down an embankment and came to rest on its side in a creek, police said. Ian Wichita, 27, of Omaha, died at the scene. Evelynne Harrison, also of Omaha, was able to climb out of the vehicle and was subsequently transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

