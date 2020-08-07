You are the owner of this article.
OPS announce 100% remote plan for first quarter

Omaha Public Schools announced Friday, in a letter to staff and parents, that the start of school will be delayed until Aug. 18, with plans to begin the first quarter 100% online, which ends Oct. 16.

OPS said they will monitor if they will be able to transition back to the Family 3/2 Model, where half of its students go three days out of a five-day week, or 100% in-person learning.

In a letter sent to families, the district said, "We will continue to work with the Douglas County Health Department and other state and local officials to regularly evaluate health conditions in our community."

