OPS school board candidates want to improve staff shortages

For the six candidates seeking a contested seat on the Omaha Public Schools board, there are a variety of high-profile issues that they hope to address — from low staff morale to academic performance.

As Election Day approaches, though, nearly all the candidates said they are focused on one key topic: the district’s ongoing staff shortage, which officials say shows no signs of easing now months into the school year.

The six candidates are spread across three subdistricts, with two candidates — an incumbent and a challenger — vying to represent each subdistrict. In Subdistrict 8, which includes portions of Bellevue and South Omaha, incumbent Margo Juarez, who was appointed to the board in December, is facing a challenge from Carl Satterfield.

Juarez said she supports boosting teacher pay, but improving teacher morale and lightening workloads also are high priorities.

Teachers have expressed for more than a year that the extra weight of subbing for coworkers, larger class sizes and feeling unappreciated have taken a toll on their lives.

Juarez said she wants to keep an eye on class sizes, while ensuring current and new teachers know they are appreciated. She and other board members have been distributing gift bags to student teachers to show them how much they are valued in OPS, she said.

Staff retention has been an issue for the district. Nearly 600 educators left OPS in May, a 40% jump from the previous year’s resignation numbers.

“I’m certainly hoping we don’t have many mass exoduses again,” Juarez said. “I really want to talk with teachers to find out what other issues might be out there.”

Satterfield said one of his main goals is to help the district find ways to improve academic performance.

OPS and other education officials have attributed recent dips in test scores to the COVID-19 pandemic. Satterfield said officials need to stop using COVID-19 as an excuse.

“Everybody is blaming things on the pandemic and that’s not true, to a degree,” Satterfield said. “The pandemic has put everyone behind a little bit, but teachers during the pandemic were supposed to be teaching online, and if students didn’t learn online what they should have learned, that’s the teacher’s fault.”

Satterfield said he supports increasing teacher pay based on their students’ academic performance. He said teachers shouldn’t receive as much compensation if their students fail to meet standards.

Rising student misbehavior also is an important issue in the district, Juarez said.

“It’s very upsetting to me when I hear on the news about kids having altercations at school. It’s just unbelievable to me to be honest,” she said. “I really want to find out how things are being addressed, how teachers feel or even principals, how are policies working and I want to stay focused on that.”

Satterfield said he would look to increase parental involvement as one way to help curb misbehavior.

People who live within OPS’ district boundaries are able to vote for candidates in their own subdistrict. The subdistrict map can be viewed on the OPS website at ops.org/Page/331.