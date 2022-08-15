Outlandia Music Festival kicks off inaugural event at Falconwood Park

The summer concert season continued last weekend with a new event in the local music festival scene.

Outlandia Music Festival was new this year, but one of its organizers, 1% Productions, has been involved in the local music scene for years. Marc Leibowitz, 1% co-owner, said in March that the idea for Outlandia had been “brewing for a while.”

The festival’s headliners were bands Wilco and The National. Additional festival performances included Band of Horses, Local Natives, Silversun Pickups, Margo Price, The Breeders, Real Estate, Kat Hasty, Mesonjixx and Clarence Tilton.

The event was held on 160 acres of open field adjacent to Falconwood Park in Bellevue. The location was ideal for the new festival, Leibowitz said, because it is large enough to accommodate a large number of attendees.

