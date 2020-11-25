 Skip to main content
Owl Prowl at Fontenelle Forest
Owl Prowl at Fontenelle Forest

A guest snaps a photo as Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Dianne Guinn shows off George, an eastern screech owl, during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitors got an up-close look at a number of Fontenelle Forest’s education owls while learning about the species’ habitats, diets, anatomy and more. Guests also dissected owl pellets and took a stroll along the boardwalk to listen for owl sounds.
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Dianne Guinn holds George, an eastern screech owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle's Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitors got an up-close look at a number of Fontenelle Forest's education owls while learning about the species' habitats, diets, anatomy and more. Guests also dissected owl pellets and took a stroll along the boardwalk to listen for owl sounds.
ABOVE: Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Debra Woracek holds up different sets of talons.
ABOVE: Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Dianne Guinn holds Orion, a male great horned owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle’s Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Dianne Guinn holds Orion, a male great horned owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle's Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Debra Woracek holds Firebolt, a female barn owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle's Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Debra Woracek, center, holds Firebolt, a female barn owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle's Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday,
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Debra Woracek, left, holds Firebolt, a female barn owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle’s Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitors got an up-close look at a number of Fontenelle Forest’s education owls while learning about the species’ habitats, diets, anatomy and more. Guests also dissected owl pellets and took a stroll along the boardwalk to listen for owl sounds.
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Debra Woracek holds Firebolt, a female barn owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle’s Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitors got an up-close look at a number of Fontenelle Forest’s education owls while learning about the species’ habitats, diets, anatomy and more. Guests also dissected owl pellets and took a stroll along the boardwalk to listen for owl sounds.
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Debra Woracek holds Firebolt, a female barn owl, as she teaches guests about the species and Fontenelle’s Raptor Recovery program during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitors got an up-close look at a number of Fontenelle Forest’s education owls while learning about the species’ habitats, diets, anatomy and more. Guests also dissected owl pellets and took a stroll along the boardwalk to listen for owl sounds.
A guest snaps a photo as Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Dianne Guinn shows off Orion, a male great horned owl, during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitors got an up-close look at a number of Fontenelle Forest’s education owls while learning about the species’ habitats, diets, anatomy and more. Guests also dissected owl pellets and took a stroll along the boardwalk to listen for owl sounds.
Fontenelle Forest Raptor Educator Dianne Guinn shows off George, an eastern screech owl, to guests during a session of Owl Prowl on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Visitors got an up-close look at a number of Fontenelle Forest’s education owls while learning about the species’ habitats, diets, anatomy and more. Guests also dissected owl pellets and took a stroll along the boardwalk to listen for owl sounds.
