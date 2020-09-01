Patterson: Bellevue West volleyball did something it hasn't done in 14 years

It’s been several years since Bellevue West was a factor in its own invitational.

That changed this past weekend as the Thunderbirds finished third in the competitive 16-team event. Bellevue West went 4-2 while defeating Class A heavyweights Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista and Millard South.

That was good news for a staff that features three former Thunderbird players — head coach Christina (Reicks) Krajicek, Tatum (Ailes) Anderson and Christa (McCaw) Roberts.

“It’s been a long time since we made a run like that," Krajicek said. “There’s always hefty competition in this tournament so it felt good to compete the way we did."

The two-day tourney splits into two parts after the first day of round-robin competition, with the championship bracket in the main gym and the consolation bracket in the other. This is the first time since 2006 that Bellevue West competed in Saturday’s winners bracket.

“I was a junior playing at UNO back then," Krajicek said. “That seems like a long time ago."

The Thunderbirds opened the tournament Friday with a three-set win over Millard South. After a two-set sweep over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Bellevue West was swept by Omaha Skutt — ranked No. 1 nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association ratings.

In Saturday’s winners bracket, the Thunderbirds defeated Papio in a quarterfinal. After falling to Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South in a tough three-set semifinal — the final set score was 29-27 — Krajicek’s squad bounced back to defeat Marian.