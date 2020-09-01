Patterson: Bellevue West volleyball did something it hasn't done in 14 years

It’s been several years since Bellevue West was a factor in its own invitational.
That changed this past weekend as the Thunderbirds finished third in the competitive 16-team event. Bellevue West went 4-2 while defeating Class A heavyweights Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista and Millard South.
That was good news for a staff that features three former Thunderbird players — head coach Christina (Reicks) Krajicek, Tatum (Ailes) Anderson and Christa (McCaw) Roberts.
“It’s been a long time since we made a run like that," Krajicek said. “There’s always hefty competition in this tournament so it felt good to compete the way we did."
The two-day tourney splits into two parts after the first day of round-robin competition, with the championship bracket in the main gym and the consolation bracket in the other. This is the first time since 2006 that Bellevue West competed in Saturday’s winners bracket.
“I was a junior playing at UNO back then," Krajicek said. “That seems like a long time ago."
The Thunderbirds opened the tournament Friday with a three-set win over Millard South. After a two-set sweep over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Bellevue West was swept by Omaha Skutt — ranked No. 1 nationally in the American Volleyball Coaches Association ratings.
In Saturday’s winners bracket, the Thunderbirds defeated Papio in a quarterfinal. After falling to Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South in a tough three-set semifinal — the final set score was 29-27 — Krajicek’s squad bounced back to defeat Marian.
Bellevue West’s performance is impressive for two reasons — the strength of the tournament field and the youthful nature of the squad. Seven of the 16 teams were ranked, and the Thunderbirds have no seniors and play two freshmen regularly.
“I felt pretty good coming off last year’s (20-16) season," Krajicek. “It seems like every year we’re taking another step forward."
Krajicek, in her seventh season as head coach, said it’s gratifying that her staff is improving the program at its alma mater.
“We want to bring back that great tradition here," she said. “Our girls are going to keep playing hard, no matter what."
The Thunderbirds enjoyed tremendous success over the years, primarily under the leadership of former coach Joanne Kappas. Bellevue West went to state 20 straight years (1987-2006) and won 12 championships — second only to the 15 won by Class C-1 Columbus Scotus.
But the Thunderbirds haven’t been back to state since claiming their most recent title in 2006, the last time before this season they advanced to the winners bracket of their own invitational.
Krajicek said she is just hopeful Bellevue West can continue playing despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To have the season come to a stop would be crushing," she said. “We hope that we all can make it through to the end."
Ratings update
Top-ranked Skutt went 6-0 to capture the Bellevue Invite and maintain its hold on the overall No. 1 position. Nebraska pledge Lindsay Krause had 11 kills and Arizona State pledge Allie Gray had 29 assists in the final against Papio South.
The Titans hold onto the No. 2 slot while Lincoln Pius X, which begins its season Tuesday, remains third. Waverly and Elkhorn South round out the top 5.
The two newcomers to the overall Top 10 are No. 6 Wahoo and No. 8 Bellevue West. The Warriors earned that promotion after defeating Top 10 No. 7 Norris in a triangular on Thursday.
Top matches this week
Class A — Tuesday: Omaha Marian at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista, Millard South at Gretna, Millard North and Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest triangular. Thursday: Bellevue West at Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South at Millard South, Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South.
Class B — Tuesday: York at Platteview. Thursday: Aurora at York, Bennington at Norris, Elkhorn North at Omaha Duchesne. Saturday: Beatrice Invitational.
Class C-1 — Thursday: Hastings St. Cecilia at Grand Island Central Catholic, Seward at Columbus Lakeview, Ord at St. Paul. Saturday: Wahoo Invitational, Columbus Scotus Invitational.
Class C-2 — Tuesday: Norfolk Lutheran NE at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Bertand at Elm Creek, West Point GACC at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday: Elm Creek at Axtell.
Class D-1 — Tuesday: Lincoln Christian at Fremont Bergan, Syracuse at Yutan. Thursday: BDS at Exeter-Milligan triangular.
Class D-2 — Thursday: Pleasanton and Overton at Loomis triangular, Alma at Bertrand, Wynot tournament.
