Photos: Gross Catholic High School Prom
Photos: Gross Catholic High School Prom

Seniors Thomas Bricko and Elena were crowned King and Queen at Gross Catholic’s Grand Gala on April 17.
The 2021 Gross Catholic prom court was recognized at the Grand Gala on April 17.
Gross Catholic students played several different games at the Grand Gala on April 17.
Gross Catholic students played several different games at the Grand Gala on April 17.
Gross Catholic students were offered several snack at the Grand Gala on April 17.
Approximately 140 Gross Catholic students attended the Grand Gala on April 17.
