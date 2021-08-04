 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: National Night Out
20210811_bl_sap_nightout3

Roger Cox, community relations coordinator for Bellevue Police Department, left, shows off a department motorcycle to Benjamin Whitaker at BPD'S National Night Out event at Everett Park on Tuesday.
20210811_bl_sap_nightout1

Paislee Gable gets her face painted at the National Night Out event at Everett Park on Aug. 3.

In conjunction with other neighborhood parties, the Bellevue Police Department hosted a National Night Out party at Everett Park, featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, bounce houses, clowns and a chance to get an up close look at some of the equipment and vehicles that the department uses.
20210811_bl_sap_nightout2

This Bellevue Police Officer and his K-9 partner greeted many kids like Kembrie Ortner, right, at the Bellevue Police Department's National Night Out party at Everett Park on Aug. 3.
20210811_bl_sap_nightout4

Grill masters Phil Weyeneth (blue shirt) and David Eldridge served hundreds of community members at the Bellevue Police Department's National Night Out event at Everett Park on Aug. 3.
20210811_bl_sap_nightout5

Loli Pop dah Clown wowed adults and kids alike with her balloon construction at the Lions Gate neighborhood National Night Out event on Aug. 3.
20210811_bl_sap_nightout6

This miniature Schnauzer could not help but join the fun at the National Night Out event Tuesday at the Lions Gate neighborhood, off of 48th Street and Capehart Road.
