 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Sarpy County Fair
0 comments

PHOTOS: Sarpy County Fair

20210811_pt_shr_scf2martinezpapioatb

Cruz Martinez of Papillion and his 4-month old leghorn pullet Sol were a formidable, multi-ribbon winning duo at last week’s Sarpy County Fair. Martinez, 12, also won Champion Junior Showman at the 4-H Swine Show with his pal Porky.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4soappig1atb

A classic event, Saturday’s Ladies Soaped Pig Contest impressed a packed Sarpy County Fair Rodeo Arena with the contestants’ grit and tenacity. The pig was unavailable for comment.
20210811_pt_shr_scf1bustin2atb

The 2021 Sarpy County Fair got off to a rousing start on Wednesday, as the little ones tried their hand in riding the big sheep during the opening “Mutton Bustin’” competition at the Rodeo Arena.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair1

Patric Euse and his son Oliver rode down the slide at the Sarpy County Fair carnival on Aug.4
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair3

Baby Yoda stood out amongst the many 4-H creations at the Sarpy County Fair on Aug. 4.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair10

Connor Dunwoody has the time of his life on one of the several bobcats at the Sarpy County Fair.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair5

The crowds showed up for the open class tractor pull on Aug.4 at the Sarpy County Fair.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair4

This pink pig was created by Tracey Jones for the open class category in 4-H at the Sarpy County Fair on Aug.4.
20210811_pt_shr_scf1cornatb

The Sarpy County Fair continues the tradition of celebrating agriculture and the good that comes from the land.
20210811_pt_shr_scf2lambshowatb

Looking the judge in the eye is the key to a successful presentation, as demonstrated by Douglas-Sarpy 4-H members during the sheep showing competition at Thursday’s Sarpy County Fair.
20210811_pt_shr_scf1tomatoesatb

The Sarpy County Fair continues the tradition of celebrating agriculture and the good that comes from the land.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair9

Jim Jansen, Sarpy County Fair Board president, desperately looks for a towel to clean his face off at the pie auction on Aug. 6 at the Sarpy County Fair.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4animalscrambleatb

There was a hierarchy of prize pets to grab at Saturday’s Animal Scramble. First the rabbits, then ducks, and finally chickens … unless your mom is yelling at you from the stands to grab a chicken.
20210811_pt_shr_scf1bustinhard2atb

The 2012 Sarpy County Fair got off to a rousing start on Wednesday, as the little ones tried their hand in riding the big sheep during the opening “Mutton Bustin’” competition. The results were mixed.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4grillatb

Hunter Hand of First United Methodist Church of Springfield was on grill duty Saturday. Thousands of burgers, chicken pieces, and pork tenderloin sandwiches flew out of the church’s food stand during the five-day fair.
20210811_pt_shr_scf1bustin3atb

The 2021 Sarpy County Fair got off to a rousing start on Wednesday, as the little ones tried their hand in riding the big sheep during the opening “Mutton Bustin’” competition at the Rodeo Arena. See more photos on Page A6 and at the Breeze website.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair6

This truck was one of several entries in the open class tractor pull at the Sarpy County Fair in Springfield on Aug.4. See more photos at the Times website.
20210811_pt_shr_scf1bustinhard1atb

The 2012 Sarpy County Fair got off to a rousing start on Wednesday, as the little ones tried their hand in riding the big sheep during the opening “Mutton Bustin’” competition. The results were mixed.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4krappatb

Johnny Krapp of Springfield takes a snack break from his scooping duties during Saturday’s 4-H Adult Showmanship Contest.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4oilpump2atb

Frank McAvoy of Gretna works on a “cantankerous” antique crude oil pumping machine on Saturday. His pump was on display for the Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association’s 25th Annual Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show, held in conjunction with the Sarpy County Fair.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair7

Easton Gruhlkey tries to calm down his goat before the pygmy goat show on Aug. 6 at the Sarpy County Fair.
20210811_pt_shr_scf3gramptractoratb

There is no bigger thrill for Sterling Nuss, 2, of Gretna, than a day with Grandpa Tom Oltman of Papillion, trying out some of the new machinery on display last Friday at the Sarpy County Fair.
20210811_pt_shr_scf2wilkinsonbellevueatb

Kilee Wilkinsen of Bellevue and her Florida White rabbit Holiday won Best of Breed at last week’s Sarpy County Fair. Wilkinsen, 15, also won Champion Intermediate Showman at the 4-H Swine Show with her pal Maggie.
20210811_pt_shr_scf3pieauctionatb

Auctioneer Don Petersen works the room at the 4H Pie Auction on Friday.
20210811_pt_shr_scf1bustin1atb

The 2012 Sarpy County Fair got off to a rousing start on Wednesday, as the little ones tried their hand in riding the big sheep during the opening “Mutton Bustin’” competition at the Rodeo Arena.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4soappig2atb

A classic event, Saturday’s Ladies Soaped Pig Contest impressed a packed Sarpy County Fair Rodeo Arena with the contestants’ grit and tenacity. The pig was unavailable for comment.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4tractor1atb

The Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association’s 25th Annual Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show, held in conjunction with the Sarpy County Fair, never fails to impress.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4tractor2atb

The Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association’s 25th Annual Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show, held in conjunction with the Sarpy County Fair, never fails to impress.
20210811_pt_shr_scf2relaxedatb

While everyone gave credit to the work of the Douglas-Sarpy 4-H members, it should not be forgotten how hard the cattle labored during the 2021 Sarpy County Fair. They get tired, too.
20210811_pt_shr_scf4visitorsatb

Attendees of the 2021 Sarpy County Fair were treated to an array of activities and events, but the centerpiece is always the grand variety of animals on hand for 4-H competitions.
20210811_pt_shr_sarpyfair2

Several kids competed in the Mutton Busting competition at the Sarpy County Fair on Aug.5. Kids 60 pounds or less held on to some rambunctious sheep for as long as they could.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert