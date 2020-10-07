Physicians Mutual officially opens in Bellevue

The old Shopko building on Galvin Road has now been repurposed to house the document and image processing operations of Insurance company Physicians Mutual.

The Bellevue center officially opened its doors on Aug. 31 and looks to employ around 75 people.

Aji George, assistant vice president of the document processing and imaging center, said he is always looking for technology that will reduce waste and streamline the work process.

He said the Bellevue facility will donate any leftover paper to the local school district as a way to give back to the community.

Kari Webber, director of corporate communications and public relations, said Physicians Mutual chose the Bellevue location because it was a facility that the company knew it could more readily be able to re-engineer and reconstruct to fit its needs allowing for future growth.

She said the Bellevue facility allows for an increasing ability for employees to have more things in the community that are closer to work such as stores and restaurants.

There is certainly more room for growth at the Bellevue facility.

Webber said the average workload for Physicians Mutual mail processing facility was around 33 to 35 million pieces annually.