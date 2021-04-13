Pliking coming to Fontenelle Forest

The community has the opportunity to enjoy nature and help the planet while helping to pick up litter during a naturalist-guided hike through the trails of Fontenelle Forest.

Hikers will meet at the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center. Information on litter awareness will be available. Trash bags and disposable gloves will be provided.

Capacity is limited to 30. Social distancing safety protocols will be in place. Masks will be required while inside the building or whenever participants cannot maintain a six-foot distance from one another.

Pliking is an adaption of Plogging, which started in Sweden and became a worldwide movement. Pliking is picking up litter while hiking, while plogging is a combination of jogging while picking up litter.

This program is $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration required. Members must sign in to received discount.

Those interested can register online at fontenelleforest.org/event/pliking-at-fontenelle-forest.

