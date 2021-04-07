Pollinator corners promote conservation, safety

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District is working with the Pollinator Safety Corners program to offer incentives to landowners who plant new habitat at rural intersections — for example, short grasses and wildflowers.

“The goal of the program is to increase safety at rural intersections by increasing visibility,” said Kyle Madsen, watershed coordinator for the Papio NRD. “This is done by putting in pollinator conservation plantings at the corners of farm fields that are adjacent to rural intersections, replacing tall row crops that can hinder visibility. “

The incentives program is open to owners of cropland within the Papillion Creek Watershed and includes 75% cost-share of seed mix and an annual $250 per acre for each year of the five-year contract, funded through the Papio NRD and Nebraska Pheasants Forever. Landowners can sign up one, two or three acres per field corner.

Madsen said the Pollinators Safety Corners program is a win-win for farmers and the community.

“Corners can be a difficult area for farmers to maneuver as well, so this can really be a win-win-win situation through increasing safety, increasing conservation acres, and a cost benefit to the farmer who increases the ease of farming their field corner,” he said.

To apply or learn more, contact Terry Schumacher at tschumacher@papionrd.org or 402-426-2415.

