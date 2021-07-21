Pond Guy, Inc. collaborates with Tri-City Pantry for Pond Tour July 25

The Pond Guy, Inc. has designated Tri-City Food Pantry as its nonprofit for contributions during the Pond Tour 2021 this Sunday, July 25, from noon to 5 p.m.

Stop by three Bellevue locations and five Papillion locations and experience the serenity and oases a pond can create in your yard. At each location, a customer or Pond Guy employee will be available to answer any questions you might have about a future landscaping project you might be planning. At each location you can also donate to the Tri-City Pantry.

The pond locations are as follows:

520 Fontenelle Court, 2503 Chandler Road East and 2615 Linda St. in Bellevue; 1106 Lafayette, 917 Crest Drive, 802 Lexington Lane, 2008 Greyson Drive and 600 Barrington Circle in Papillion.

The Tri-City Food Pantry serves Papillion, La Vista, Ralston and the greater Sarpy County community. The Tri-City Food Pantry’s most needed items right now are dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes, pull ups, Kleenex, laundry detergent and toothpaste; pudding mix, muffin mix, Chicken Helper, Tuna Helper, Jello/gelatin, and canned Sloppy Joe mix. Cash donations help purchase milk, eggs, cheese, hamburger and chicken, as well as other items and maintenance costs.

For more information, visit thepondguyomaha.com/pond-tour-2021.