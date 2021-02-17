 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preview for Bellevue Little Theatre's 'Dial M for Murder'
0 comments

Preview for Bellevue Little Theatre's 'Dial M for Murder'

Bellevue Little Theater exterior file photo

The Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., in Bellevue.

 Omaha World-Herald file photo

The Bellevue Little Theatre’s latest production “Dial M for Murder” opens on March 5, for a three-week run, closing March 21. Production dates have been changed from those originally announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

This play, which became an Alfred Hitchcock movie hit, follows a couple who are seemingly happy. Unfortunately, the wife is in love with someone other than her husband, and when the husband discovers her unfaithfulness, he institutes a devious scheme to kill her. As is often the case, the play has twists and turns which no one sees coming.

Reservations are required and the size of the audience is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 402-291-1554 or by registering on BLT’s website bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.

COVID protocols will be enforced for all performances. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Adult tickets are $20; seniors $18; students with proper id $10.

The cast for this production is as follows:

Gene Hinkle

D. Laureen Pickle

Jonathan Berger

Samantha Shatley

Donovan Carr

Anthony Carey.

Todd Uhrmacher is directing this production and is also in charge of costume design. Jenny Cupak is stage manager, and Joey Lorincz is the set and lighting designer.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert