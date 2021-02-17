Preview for Bellevue Little Theatre's 'Dial M for Murder'

The Bellevue Little Theatre’s latest production “Dial M for Murder” opens on March 5, for a three-week run, closing March 21. Production dates have been changed from those originally announced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

This play, which became an Alfred Hitchcock movie hit, follows a couple who are seemingly happy. Unfortunately, the wife is in love with someone other than her husband, and when the husband discovers her unfaithfulness, he institutes a devious scheme to kill her. As is often the case, the play has twists and turns which no one sees coming.

Reservations are required and the size of the audience is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 402-291-1554 or by registering on BLT’s website bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com.

COVID protocols will be enforced for all performances. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Adult tickets are $20; seniors $18; students with proper id $10.

The cast for this production is as follows:

Gene Hinkle

D. Laureen Pickle

Jonathan Berger