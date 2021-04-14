Public meeting to focus on Platteview Road Expressway

Sarpy County is hosting an online public meeting to present a recommended route for the future Platteview Road Expressway from U.S. 75 to 108th Street. The meeting can be accessed on Tuesday, April 20 and will be available until Tuesday, May 4 at connectsarpy.com/updates/platteview-expressway.

The project will expand eight miles of Platteview Road from Highway 75 west to 108th Street to a four-lane expressway. Eventually, the entire road will be expanded from Highway 75 to Interstate 80, improving mobility between eastern and western Sarpy County and accommodating future traffic volumes in the fastest-growing county in the state.

The public is invited to learn more about this project, review the design, provide comments, ask questions or request a meeting with the project team through the online meeting.

For more about all of Sarpy County’s major road projects, visit CONNECTSarpy.com.

