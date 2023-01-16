Put in a preorder for Sunday's fundraiser to show Nettie’s some love

A benefit to support the employees of Nettie’s Fine Mexican Restaurant is set for Sunday, Jan. 22, at Stocks & Bonds bar in Ralston.

The event will include food, music, a silent auction, face painting, raffles, a bake sale and more.

The Galley, Orsi’s, Rotella’s Bakery and the Eastside Gents car club will serve a spaghetti dinner for $12 adults and $5 children.

Nettie’s is also preparing some of its customer favorites for sale. They will be prepackaged at the event or you can pre-order at 402-676-5812. A dozen enchiladas, beef or chicken, will be $40 in advance or $45 that day; a bowl of salsa or chili will be $7 in advance or $8 that day.

A fire destroyed the iconic, 35-year-old Bellevue restaurant late last year, displacing employees. Funds raised at the benefit will go toward helping them during this transition.

The benefit will be from noon to 8 p.m. Stocks & Bonds is at 8528 Park Drive.