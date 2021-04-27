Quadruplet siblings forge their path at Bellevue University

All of the siblings agreed it is never a boring time around each other.

“You always have a friend there, even if you don’t want them there, they’re there,” Emma said.

Birthdays growing up were always an occasion and likely put the family in the holiday spirit as the quadruplets were born on Dec. 18, a week before Christmas.

Dillon said birthdays at times did not feel too special to him growing up.

“There’s still fun and all that, but it doesn’t feel like your day, when there’s three other people,” he said. “It feels like it’s more their day, because there’s three of them.”

Growing up as quadruplets also bred competition among the siblings.

Owen said the sisters would play soccer together but him and Dillon did not play the same sports growing up.

“Right now we like to play sand volleyball, so we all like to think we’re better than each other,” Owen said. “Even though we’re on the same team, we will still tell the other one they’re not good.”

Dillon said he has enjoyed going to school with his siblings.