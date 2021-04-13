Remains of Nebraska soldier who disappeared in Germany in WWII are finally coming home (copy)

“Brought forward during the night, these frightened and inexperienced soldiers were put into foxholes with little or no training,” Holt said. “For the unfortunate replacements, it was almost a case of murder.”

Reab’s battalion was sent to take Vossenack on Nov. 2, 1944. They quickly secured it in house-to-house combat but then were pinned down for several days under relentless German artillery fire that nearly leveled the town.

An officer in Reab’s company described the German tactics as “cold-blooded and nerve-shattering,” according to the Accounting Agency’s report on his death.

He was last seen in the town during a German counterattack and was one of 18 men in his company unaccounted for after the battle.

Busschers had grown up in Holland, fascinated by World War II after hearing stories from his grandparents of seeing soldiers parachuting into his town, Best, during Operation Market Garden.

He learned about the grave adoption program and signed up in 2014. He was assigned Lyle Reab’s name from the Wall of the Missing but given no information about him.