Renaissance Festival of Nebraska returns after hiatus

The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska will return to the Bellevue Berry Farm after a one-year hiatus on May 1 and 2 and May 8 and 9.

The festival will open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s festival will feature live jousting, festival fare, a variety of merchants and live performances each festival day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Two themed weekends are planned this year:

The festival will celebrate all things dragon and mythological with “Fantasy and Wonder Abound” on May 1 and May 2.

The community can expect to see creatures such as fairies, mermaids, dragons and satyrs.

There will also be small gift-filled dragon eggs pre-hidden throughout the festival grounds for young attendees to find.

The first 100 people to pass through the festival entrance will receive a May Day basket (May 1 and May 2 only.)

On May 8 and May 9, the festival will be centered around on “Celts ‘n’ Kilts.”

Children will have an opportunity to make their own free Emerald Isle-inspired craft while the older folks have a chance to enter the Shapely Leg & Kilt Contest.