REVIEW: Shug's Comfort Food a contender for metro area's best fried chicken

The Omaha’s Great Grub team recently decided it was time to revisit Omaha’s fried chicken landscape.

Our team had three of the usual suspects: me and two colleagues, editor and writer Kiley Cruse and project manager Nick Cavallaro. We added Omaha World-Herald newbie Grace Bellinghausen, feature writer and digital producer, who recently graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

We visited six places that get raves on social media. We agreed that the perfect fried chicken has ample spice (not bland but not too much), crisp skin and tender, juicy meat that doesn’t take a crowbar to detach from the bone.

One of our two favorites was in Sarpy County, at the last place we tried.

It was kind of an afterthought when we were scrambling to replace a joint that wasn’t open when it claimed to be (Cajun Kitchen on North 30th Street) and one we decided not to include (Finicky Franks on Calhoun Road in Florence, where fried chicken is served only on Saturday nights -- with homemade biscuits and jam, mashed potatoes and creamed corn, that dinner is fabulous, but the timing just didn’t work out.)

It’s a good thing we didn’t overlook Shug’s Comfort Foods at 105 W. Mission Ave. in Bellevue.

The chicken was crispy and juicy, not dry as some crunchy versions with thicker breading can be. It also had less grease than many of the versions we tried.

“The meat was super flavorful,” Kiley said. “I’m not sure if it was a marinade or what, but the meat almost had a chicken noodle soup flavor to it. If I could make fried chicken at home that tastes like this, I’d do it all the time.”

Nick was even more impressed: “The first bite was nearly a religious experience,” he said.

Owner Brandon Davis said he dredges the chicken in a special spice blend first thing when he gets to work at 6:30 each morning. Then he lets it sit in the spices until he opens at noon and starts frying.

That’s where the flavor comes from, he said.

He wouldn’t divulge the exact spice mix, but said cayenne and smoked paprika were among them.

Each piece remains juicy — and retains minimal grease — because he fries the chicken in a pressure cooker at high temperatures for less time than is required for other methods.

“I make everything to order,” he said. “I just dredge it in flour and egg and move along. I try to keep it simple in case I’m not here.”

A three-piece chicken dinner, including two sides such as candied yams, greens or mac and cheese (all delicious, by the way) is a very reasonable $14.

Davis, who studied culinary arts at Metropolitan Community College, found himself a business owner at age 30 when he acquired the tiny soul food restaurant — then named Quick Bites — last year after the owner died. He had helped that owner open the cafe and worked there for six years before taking over.

He renamed it after his late mother, redecorated some and jumped in with both feet. He gets help from various relatives — his dad and brother, for example — but they also have businesses of their own.

The restaurant has had a steady stream of customers since he became the owner, he said. He’s also gotten a number of catering jobs — including Thanksgiving dinners for a couple of area schools and two shifts of employees for Southwest Airlines.

When he’s asked about family, he told me “you can say most eligible bachelor” in the story.

“This takes up all my time,” he said. “Cooking has to be a passion. You gotta love what you do because people can taste it in the food.”

He considers himself lucky to be doing what he loves, especially at such a young age.

“I’m blessed, to say the least,” he said.

We found our other favorite at Tracks Lounge, 1506 S. 60th St. in Omaha. The menu there says they have the world’s best fried chicken, and I have to say it comes close.

“Amazing chicken that almost slides off the bone, with the perfect amount of well-seasoned, crisp and crunchy exterior,” said Grace, the only one of us to rank it over Shug’s, though I’d have to say it was a toss-up for everyone.

“Comfort food that will keep me coming back,” she added.

I couldn’t get over how tender it was, and how easy it was to eat. I usually pick chicken strips because I don’t like getting all gooey trying to get the meat off the bone. I left Tracks with spot-free clothes.

Many Omahans must agree with us. The chicken has been a staple at the bar and grill since 1965. Each chicken dinner (the smallest was four pieces for $14.99) came with a large helping of coleslaw, a plus for all of us.

The first stop on our journey was Big Mama’s, 2112 N. 30th St., Suite 201, and after eating its famous oven-fried chicken, we knew we might face a tough decision down the road.

At Stumble Inn, 15409 S. Second St. in Bennington, we found basic fried chicken that would satisfy any diner for a snack or a big meal. It was good and filling, but nothing about it particularly stood out.

Alpine Inn, 10405 Calhoun Road, had the least expensive chicken dinner for what you get, four pieces and a side for $12.50. The fried chicken is tasty enough. It lacked spice — tasted mostly like salt and pepper — and it was probably the most greasy.

We visited the Cabin Bar & Grill, 9226 Mormon Bridge Road, and it was packed at 2 p.m., so full that we got one of the last tables. It remained that way the entire time we were there. The chicken, when we finally got it, was fall-off-the-bone tender.

Bottom line: We usually conclude that there’s something valid about every place we visit and that our experiences likely vary from others who love certain restaurants. That was true this time as well.

You won’t go wrong if you try any one of the six to form your own opinion.