Sarpy Area Fish Frys

Bellevue

St. Matthew Knights of Columbus Council #11879, 12330 S. 36th St., will host drive-thru fish frys every Friday through March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. Fried or baked fish, or shrimp, meals are $10 and include coleslaw and bread with the choice of French fries or a baked potato. There is a salmon meal option available for $13. A meal of pizza and fries is available for $5. Dessert option available for $2; no drinks. Enter at the new church south parking lot entrance and follow the signs. Cash, credit and debit cards are accepted with a 3% card processing fee.

Knights of Columbus Council #6192, 1020 Lincoln Road, will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The dinners will be drive-thru or dine in. Menu features fish, pizza, clam chowder and more. Prices range from $2.75 to $12.50.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10727 will host a fish fry every Friday of Lent including Good Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at their headquarters building, 9501 S. 25th St., which is at the bottom of Gilmore Lake Road off 25th Street. Eat-in or carryout meal consists of regular or spicy fish, sliced potatoes, coleslaw and potato salad. The cost is $10.

Papillion