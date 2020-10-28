Sarpy/Cass Health Department tips for a safe Halloween (copy)

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department created a document with advice for a safe Halloween.
If someone is sick, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department recommends those individuals to stay home and don’t prepare or distribute treats or participate in Halloween activities.
Older adults and those with underlying health conditions or who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 should consider not participating in Halloween activities.
Sarpy/Cass Health Director Sarah Schram said the department pulled together information from the Center for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Lancaster County Health Department.
She said the department was trying to be proactive when releasing this information to the community ahead of Halloween.
Basic COVID-19 safety recommendations:
• Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth underneath a costume mask.
• Wash hands.
• Maintain at least 6-foot distancing from others.
Trick-or-Treating:
• Keep groups to eight or less and maintain social distancing.
• Use hand sanitizer while out and wash hands when you return home.
• Don’t eat candy while trick-or-treating.
Handing Out Treats:
• Wash hands before touching treats.
• If possible, put treats in prepackaged bags.
• Don’t allow children to reach into the treat bowl.
• Be creative with physical distancing. Stay on the porch and line-up treat bags or use plastic or cardboard pipe to make a 6-foot-long chute.
• Use tape or chalk to mark 6-foot lines on sidewalks in front of homes and leading to doorsteps.
Trunk-or-Treat Events:
• Masks should be required for these events.
• Consider a drive through-style event.
• Consider a timed & ticketed event that promotes correct distancing.
• Don’t eat candy during the event.
• Use hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you return home.
• Neighborhood Halloween celebrations and parties
• Toss candy from 6-feet away to children who remain on the sidewalks.
• Set up curbside/drive through treat pickup sites.
• Try a reverse trick-or-treat that lets children stand in front of their houses as treat bags are distributed to them.
• Keep gatherings outdoors and limit participation to eight guests or less.
Pumpkin Patches:
• Wear a mask.
• Sanitize hands before and after touching pumpkins.
• Skip the hayrack rides especially with strangers.
• Avoid screamers or keep your distance even more.
• If the pumpkin patch becomes too crowded, visit at a different time.
Haunted Houses:
• This is extra risky with screaming and being indoors. Wear a mask at all times.
• Keep 6-foot distance, even while waiting in line.
