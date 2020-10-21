Sarpy/Cass Health Department tips for a safe Halloween

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department created a document with advice for a safe Halloween.

If someone is sick, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department recommends those individuals to stay home and don’t prepare or distribute treats or participate in Halloween activities.

Older adults and those with underlying health conditions or who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 should consider not participating in Halloween activities.

Sarpy/Cass Health Director Sarah Schram said the department pulled together information from the Center for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Lancaster County Health Department.

She said the department was trying to be proactive when releasing this information to the community ahead of Halloween.

Basic COVID-19 safety recommendations:

• Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth underneath a costume mask.

• Wash hands.

• Maintain at least 6-foot distancing from others.

Trick-or-Treating:

• Keep groups to eight or less and maintain social distancing.