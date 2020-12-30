 Skip to main content
Sarpy Chamber presents annual awards
The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards ceremony virtually on Dec. 17.

Award winners were recognized in a video shared to the Chamber’s Facebook page:

Elected Official of the Year: Sheriff Jeff Davis

New or Emerging Business of the Year: Roc Business Technologies

Nonprofit of the Year: Midlands Community Foundation

Business of the Year 1-24 Employees: The Filter Shop

Business of the Year 25+ Employees: The Weitz Company

Business Leader of the Year: Dan Fuller, Hy-Vee Papillion

Chamber Excellence: Facebook

Chamber Excellence: Patriarch Distillers

