Sarpy Chamber presents annual awards

Matt Sexton, community development manager at Facebook’s Papillion Data Center, accepts the Chamber Excellence award on Facebook’s behalf.
Ryan Ousey, owner of Roc Business Technologies, accepts the New or Emerging Business of the Year award on Roc’s behalf.
Dan Fuller, store director at the Hy-Vee in Shadow Lake, accepts the Chamber’s Business Leader of the Year award.
Brian Mahlendorf, vice president and general manager of The Weitz Company, accepts the Chamber’s Business of the Year 25+ Employees on the company’s behalf.
Jeff Hadden, owner of Patriach Distillers, accepts the Chamber Excellence award.
Ryan Dahlgaard, owner of The Filter Shop, accepts the Chamber’s 2020 Business of the Year 1-24 Emlpoyees award on his business’s behalf.
Above, Tonee Gay, executive director of the Midlands Community Foundation, accepts the Chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year award on the Foundation’s behalf.
Sheriff Jeff Davis accepts his award as 2020 Elected Official of the Year from the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.
The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards ceremony virtually on Dec. 17.
Award winners were recognized in a video shared to the Chamber’s Facebook page:
Elected Official of the Year: Sheriff Jeff Davis
New or Emerging Business of the Year: Roc Business Technologies
Nonprofit of the Year: Midlands Community Foundation
Business of the Year 1-24 Employees: The Filter Shop
Business of the Year 25+ Employees: The Weitz Company
Business Leader of the Year: Dan Fuller, Hy-Vee Papillion
Chamber Excellence: Facebook
Chamber Excellence: Patriarch Distillers
