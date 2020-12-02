Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency to host online public hearing for wastewater project

The Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency will host an online public hearing for the wastewater collection system project in southern Sarpy County.

The online public hearing will be Dec. 9, as part of the Agency’s Board meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. with the public hearing ending at 6 p.m. A link to join will be available on the Agency’s website.

As required for State Revolving Loan Funding from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and other funding agencies, the hearing will discuss construction of a proposed wastewater collection system in southern Sarpy County.

The project has changed since it was presented during the 2019 public hearing and no longer includes a new wastewater treatment facility along the proposed sewer lines. Instead, wastewater flow will be delivered and treated at Omaha’s existing Papillion Creek Water Resource Recovery Facility. Proposed wastewater improvements represent Phase 1A of a potential larger wastewater system that would serve additional areas in southern Sarpy County.