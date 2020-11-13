Sarpy County Board conducting independent review of Treasurer’s Office

“The Treasurer has rejected or ignored nearly every effort made to assist his office, and continually states that ‘the County Board of Commissioners has no authority to encroach on my duties,’” Kelly said. “The County Board’s focus remains on ensuring the accuracy of the Treasurer’s records, so the Board recently hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the office in order to determine the issues and take appropriate action to correct them.”

The Treasurer’s Office is a separate and autonomous office from the Sarpy County Fiscal & Budget Office. The County Board oversees and has direct authority over the Fiscal & Budget Office. The Fiscal & Budget Office is responsible for the county’s yearly budget and financial reporting, including yearly audits by an outside firm. The Treasurer’s Office is operated by the County Treasurer, who is elected by the public to the position. The County Board is limited in the authority it has over the Treasurer’s Office and only has the legal authority to take specific limited actions that are determined by the detailed issues at hand.