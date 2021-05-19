Sarpy County Board names four finalists for treasurer

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners named four finalists May 18 to fill the office of Sarpy County Treasurer: Trace Jones, Janette Kelley, Angie Lauritsen and Dale Marples.

The County will review each finalist’s background, and the board will appoint a new treasurer at its meeting at 3 p.m. on May 25.

The appointed treasurer will complete the current term of office, which ends in December 2022.

The county treasurer is responsible for all statutory duties listed in Nebraska Revised Statutes, which include receiving all money belonging to the county and making payments on warrants issued by the County Board. The treasurer serves as the county’s tax collector and is responsible for the distribution of property taxes to political subdivisions in Sarpy County. In addition, the Treasurer’s Office operates a motor vehicles division, which collects fees and handles other duties related to vehicle registration and titling.

Other responsibilities include management and reconciliation of all treasurer-operated bank accounts; payment and processing of county checks issued by the treasurer; entering all county funds into the accounting system; preparing and filing monthly financial reports; tracking the county’s receivables and obligations; and managing the county’s investments.

The treasurer oversees a staff of 25 with a $1.9 million office budget. The treasurer controls the internal operations of the office subject to budget oversight from the County Board.