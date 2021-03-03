Sarpy County Board receives draft of State Auditor’s attestation of Treasurer’s Office

Last week, the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts provided the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners with a draft report detailing the duditor’s findings in an attestation of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office’s financial records.
The Board has until March 8 to file a response with the Auditor’s Office. The response will be included in the auditor’s report, which will be released publicly on March 9.
In November, the Auditor’s Office released an audit of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office that cited concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient recordkeeping. In the audit, the Auditor announced plans for the attestation.
The Sarpy County Board hired an outside law firm to assist with the matter. The Board and the outside law firm are reviewing the findings in the attestation.
“As Commissioners, our top priority is the Sarpy County taxpayer, and we want to make sure every office in Sarpy County is being a good steward of the public’s money,” said board chairman Don Kelly. “The Board will address the report when it is formally released March 9.”
The Treasurer’s Office is an independent office lead by Treasurer Brian Zuger, who was elected in November 2018. Though the County Board approves the Treasurer’s Office budget, commissioners have no direct oversight over the Treasurer, the office or its activities.
The role of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is to receive money, like property tax payments and vehicle registration fees, and disburse funds to local government entities, such as cities and school districts.
The Treasurer is separate and autonomous from the Sarpy County Fiscal and Budget Office, which is overseen by the Board and is responsible for the county’s yearly budget and financial reporting. An independent audit of the Fiscal & Budget Office’s financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year found that the county remains financially sound. The audit concluded the financial statements fairly represent the county’s governmental and business activities and cash flow.