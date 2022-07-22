Sarpy County CASA director arrested on suspicion of theft

The director of a Sarpy County program that supports children has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Paula Creps, who has led the organization since late 2015, was arrested Thursday, according to a press release from Sarpy County. The organization provides court-appointed special advocates for children in foster care in Sarpy County.

County officials were alerted Thursday to allegations of theft involving Creps.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office started investigating Creps' use of funds donated to the CASA program through a local nonprofit organization.

Creps was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft by deception. She was placed on leave after her arrest.