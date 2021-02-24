Sarpy County EDC hosts annual meeting

More than 250 people attended the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation’s virtual annual meeting on Feb. 11.

In addition to highlighting economic indicators and development activity across the county, Sarpy County EDC announced four projects in 2020. Those projects total more $286 million in capital investment and 1,020 new jobs. Landed projects include the 300,000-square-foot R&R Realty Warehouse Building 3 in Papillion, a 2,700,000-square-foot Amazon sortation center in Papillion, CymSTAR’s flight simulator training facility for E4B pilots in La Vista and a 100,000-square-foot light industrial and flex space from Nebraska Warehouse in Springfield.

“Few would argue 2020 was an unusual year; but, despite the challenges of a global health pandemic, Sarpy County performed extremely well economically,” said Andrew Rainbolt, executive director, Sarpy County EDC. “We are grateful for our stakeholders, partners and the full community for pulling together and ensuring the economic health of this region. This is a time for celebration, made possible thanks to excellent teamwork.”

Sarpy County EDC also presented several awards and recognitions:

2021 Partner in Economic Development Award — Jon Meyers and family and Nebraska Warehouse / Cannonball Express.