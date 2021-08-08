Sarpy County Fair Review (copy)

The 84th Sarpy County Fair is in the books, and despite some inclement weather, the 2021 edition turned out to be a great community reunion, according to fair Chairman Jim Jansen.

“A big thanks to all the volunteers. We couldn’t do this without them. They were superb,” Jansen said.

He also thanked area first responders for helping clear various venues on Saturday night as a storm rolled through the area. While the rodeo was able to continue, the evening’s big concert with LANCO had to be cancelled.

While figures are not finalized, Jansen estimates last week’s attendance was equal to if not better than — previous highs of 70,000 plus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.