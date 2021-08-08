 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarpy County Fair Review (copy)
0 comments

Sarpy County Fair Review (copy)

The 84th Sarpy County Fair is in the books, and despite some inclement weather, the 2021 edition turned out to be a great community reunion, according to fair Chairman Jim Jansen.

“A big thanks to all the volunteers. We couldn’t do this without them. They were superb,” Jansen said.

He also thanked area first responders for helping clear various venues on Saturday night as a storm rolled through the area. While the rodeo was able to continue, the evening’s big concert with LANCO had to be cancelled.

While figures are not finalized, Jansen estimates last week’s attendance was equal to if not better than — previous highs of 70,000 plus.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert