Sarpy County Libertarians host Nebraska Firearms Association president

The Sarpy County Libertarian Party gathered for its monthly business meeting on May 10 and welcomed guest presenter Patricia Harrold, the president of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association.

Harrold described the NFOA as a “nonpartisan organization with a singular focus of supporting and lobbying for the second amendment rights for all citizens in the State of Nebraska.”

“Nebraska ranks 40th out of 50 states in the cost of gun control imposed upon its citizens,” Harrold said.

Harrold laid out several reasons Nebraska’s legal system affords Nebraskans fewer rights and more costs than neighboring states.

Highlighting the organization’s recent efforts, Harrold referenced progress made at the county level regarding the Second Amendment sanctuary movement.

“In 2019, a few motivated individuals in a couple of Nebraska counties took notice of some extreme federal legislative proposals, specifically a red flag proposal and another attempt at an assault weapons ban,” she said. “These individuals worked with their local government to declare their counties as sanctuaries from these proposed federal encroachments on their liberty.”