Sarpy County Museum set to host garage sale

The Sarpy County Museum is ready to host its garage sale July 29 through July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum is located at at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue.
Sale items will include antiques, collectibles, home decor, electronics, books, furniture, outdoor items, bathroom items and several other kinds of items.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
AustinPlourde
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today