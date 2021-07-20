 Skip to main content
Sarpy County Museum set to host garage sale
Sarpy County Museum set to host garage sale

The Sarpy County Museum is ready to host its garage sale July 29 through July 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum is located at at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue.

Sale items will include antiques, collectibles, home decor, electronics, books, furniture, outdoor items, bathroom items and several other kinds of items.

