Sarpy County Quilt Show awes visitors
The Great Sarpy County Quilt Show at the Sarpy County Museum began July 10 and will run through Aug. 14.

The show features more than 60 historic and modern quilts either made or donated for display during this time. Admission is free.

Attendees can vote for their favorite quilt and enter a raffle to win a handmade quilt.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information contact Erin Cejka at museum@sarpymuseum.org or by calling 402-292-1880.

The Sarpy County Museum is located at 2402 Clay St.

News Alert