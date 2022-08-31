Sarpy County reduces property tax levy by 4%

The Sarpy County Board has approved a budget for fiscal year 2023 that the board said drops the county’s property tax levy to its lowest level since at least 1985.

Under the $289 million budget, the county property tax levy dropped by 4%. The county levy is 28.496 cents per $100 valuation.

The new tax rate could mean lower tax bills for property owners as long as their valuations did not increase this year. But many Sarpy residents did receive higher valuations, so the county's share of those taxpayers’ bills could actually increase — even with the lower tax rates.

The levy takes effect when property owners pay their taxes next year. Fiscal year 2023 runs from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

In a press release, Sarpy County Board Chair Don Kelly said the lower tax levy is coupled with funding for major projects, including $8.8 million to complete the new Sarpy County Correctional Center that is scheduled to open next year.

“We as a board are proud this budget reduces our levy, especially as property valuations rise across our growing county,” Kelly said.

In addition to the correctional center, the Sarpy County budget also allocates $84.8 million for road projects. That budget allocation includes $59 million from a 2022 highway allocation pledge bond. The county also has budgeted $22.3 million for projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

The budget also has allocated money to hire 33 new employees. Most of those new hires will staff the correctional center.

Under the new budget, a Sarpy County resident with a home valued at $200,000 will pay $569.92 annually for all county services, down from $593.80 last year. Those services include a 911 center, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and a public works department.

Sarpy County said it receives 12% of all property taxes collected in the county. The remaining 88% goes to public schools, cities, sanitary and improvement districts, the Papio-Missouri River NRD and other taxing entities, the county said.