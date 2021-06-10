Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and NRD unveil new airboat

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District now have a new airboat at their disposal.

The agencies jointly purchased the boat to better assist with searches, rescues and other operations on Sarpy County waterways.

“Having an airboat for our Patrol and Search and Rescue teams to use will be a huge benefit to Sarpy County and the people who visit our rivers,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis. “Whether it was the historic flooding in 2019 or the increasing number of water rescues we’ve been called to in recent years, it’s clear there’s a need for a boat that can operate in a number of different water conditions.”

Use of Sarpy County’s recreational areas substantially increased last summer, as did calls for service and patrolling by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit.

Roughly 37 miles of the Platte River and six miles of the Elkhorn River border Sarpy County, and an airboat is the primary means of travel on both waterways.

The Sheriff’s Office will be the boat’s primary owner and responsible for its operation and maintenance.