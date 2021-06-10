 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and NRD unveil new airboat
0 comments

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and NRD unveil new airboat

20210616_bl_shr_boat

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District unveiled a new airboat on June 10. The agencies jointly purchased the boat to better assist with searches, rescues and other operations on Sarpy County waterways.

 Courtesy of Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District now have a new airboat at their disposal.

The agencies jointly purchased the boat to better assist with searches, rescues and other operations on Sarpy County waterways.

“Having an airboat for our Patrol and Search and Rescue teams to use will be a huge benefit to Sarpy County and the people who visit our rivers,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis. “Whether it was the historic flooding in 2019 or the increasing number of water rescues we’ve been called to in recent years, it’s clear there’s a need for a boat that can operate in a number of different water conditions.”

Use of Sarpy County’s recreational areas substantially increased last summer, as did calls for service and patrolling by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit.

Roughly 37 miles of the Platte River and six miles of the Elkhorn River border Sarpy County, and an airboat is the primary means of travel on both waterways.

The Sheriff’s Office will be the boat’s primary owner and responsible for its operation and maintenance.

However, in addition to law enforcement use, the NRD may use the airboat to conduct compliance checks and perform surveys of invasive species and levees, among other uses.

The airboat will display the logos of both the Sheriff’s Office and the Papio-Missouri NRD.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners and NRD Board signed off on the purchase earlier this year. The two entities are splitting the $76,500 cost.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert