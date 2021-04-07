Sarpy County to create psychiatry fellowship with UNMC

UNMC plans to seek national accreditation for the program through the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education.

Dr. Howard Liu, chair of psychiatry at UNMC, said he would like to find people from the Midwest who would stay after they complete the program.

“Without a pipeline, which we’ve never had for forensic psychiatry, you rely on random chance for people to end up here,” said Liu, who previously directed the state’s efforts to build its behavioral health workforce. “We need to have a robust pipeline.”

Kelly said Liu approached Sarpy officials with the idea for the partnership. The county and UNMC have had numerous discussions in recent years about mental health care, including regarding the creation of a mental health crisis center in Sarpy County.

However, in August 2019, UNMC officials indicated that they were prioritizing building a similar center at the medical center’s campus on 42nd Street in Omaha, given limited resources and Douglas County’s greater volume of patients. The new adult psychiatric emergency services unit opened at the Nebraska Medical Center in October. Liu said that more than 700 patients had passed through since the center opened.