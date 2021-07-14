Sarpy County to issue $41.5 million in bonds

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to issue $41.5 million in bonds to help pay for the new Sarpy County Correctional Center and other county building projects.

“Thanks to years of fiscally conservative budgeting, we’re well positioned to issue these bonds without raising the tax levy,” Sarpy County Board Vice Chair David Klug said. “With low interest rates, bonds will allow us to complete this much needed project, ensuring we meet the public safety needs of the county now and into the future.”

Sarpy County’s Fiscal and Budget Office estimates the annual debt service payment on the bonds will be $2.9 million, which will be paid with a portion of the county’s existing levy.

In April, the board approved an agreement with JE Dunn to lock in the construction costs for the correctional center at $69.4 million. The county expects an additional $10.5 million in expenses for architectural engineering, permits, utility extension fees, and furniture and fixtures for the facility, bringing the total cost of the project to $79.9 million.

After the bonds, the remaining correctional center costs will be paid for with sinking funds, which the county has set aside for the project since 2019, American Rescue Plan Act funds and General Fund cash.

Construction on the 150,000-square-foot correctional center began in April on the Sarpy County Courthouse campus at 84th Street and Highway 370. The facility is designed to house 362 inmates and will have a dedicated behavioral health unit, secure courtroom and video arraignment areas, and space for educational and rehabilitative programming. The design includes areas for future expansion.

