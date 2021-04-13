Sarpy County treasurer to briefly close for move to new office

The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office will close at noon Friday and reopen at 7 a.m. Monday in a new location.

The Treasurer’s Office has been located in the courthouse, but it is moving to the county’s new office building at 1102 E. First St. in Papillion.

Residents needing to renew their vehicle registration or pay property taxes will still be able to do so online at Sarpy.com/treasurer.

The new office building, dubbed the 1102 Building, is at the southwest corner of 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road. The county purchased and renovated the building to accommodate construction of the new Sarpy County Correctional Center on the courthouse campus.

The Sarpy County Assessor’s Office and the Vehicle Inspection department also are moving to the 1102 Building this weekend, but will not need to close during business hours. They will reopen in their new offices at 8 a.m. Monday.

The Sarpy County Veterans Service Office, Election Commission and Jury Commission moved into the 1102 Building earlier this year.