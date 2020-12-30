SCD Trivia Night nets $1,400 for Sarpy County food pantries

Thirty-six generous donors participated in a Trivia Night sponsored by the Sarpy County Democrats on Dec. 16, collecting $1,400 for distribution to the Sarpy County food banks.

The top three participants received $10 gift cards donated by Baker’s and Hy-Vee, and third and fourth place participants received a gift card to El Vallarta Restaurant and other gifts from anonymous donors.

Rob and Rachel Carraher created the trivia questions and format for the evening.

May we all continue to contribute to those in need: “... If you are there for others, then in time of need, someone will be there for you.” Jeff Warner.

