Sinful Burger to close at the end of the month

After nearly a decade as one of Sarpy County’s choice burger joints, Sinful Burger will close its doors at the end of October.
Owners Jim and Debbie Nearing announced plans to close in a Facebook post last week.
“What an amazing run we’ve had,” Jim wrote. “Exactly 10 years ago, we made the decision to put everything that Debbie and I owned on the line to open Sinful Burger, and we started searching for a location. Bellevue, it was Bellevue and what a great decision that was. The community warmly welcomed us and we’ve done all we could do to loyally give back locally throughout the years.”
The restaurant, located in the Twin Creek Plaza, is best known for large burgers named after the seven deadly sins.
In its first year, the restaurant was voted the fourth best burger in the state. The next year, Sinful Burger was named best burger in Omaha, earning that title for four consecutive years, along with numerous Sarpy County People’s Choice awards.
“The best thing about being so successful is that we were able to give back to the community,” Jim Nearing said. “We’ve been very blessed to be able to give back.”
The business proudly sponsored little league teams, donatED to various Offutt Air Force Base organizations and bought Christmas gifts for children in need.
The couple put the business up for sale in September 2019, hoping someone else might take over and “have some fun with it.”
They knew the business wouldn’t sell over the winter, but assumed that come spring, they’d be able to semi-retire. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We wanted to stay open as long as possible for the crew,” Nearing said. “We left it open about as long as we possibly could and have been helping them find other jobs. We have an incredible staff. I don’t know who’s more loyal, them to us or us to them.”
Nearing said what he will miss most outside of his family — how he endearingly refers to his staff — is just the day to day and seeing the different people come in.
That aside, he admits he is looking forward to a bit of relaxation.
“All encompassing gratitude and love for the community,” he said. “It’s been a two-way street of giving. We’re extremely grateful and thankful to be there. I’m glad we picked Bellevue for the location. No regrets.”
Sinful Burger Sports Grill will remain open normal hours in its final weeks: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The address is 4005 Twin Creek Drive, Suite 101.
The last day of business will be Oct. 27, Jim Nearing’s birthday.
“If you’re thinking that’s an odd day to close a business, well, birthdays are a celebration of life,” he wrote on Facebook. “I want to celebrate nearly 10 years of our fifth child’s life (Sinful Burger.)”
