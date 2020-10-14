Sinful Burger to close at the end of the month

The couple put the business up for sale in September 2019, hoping someone else might take over and “have some fun with it.”

They knew the business wouldn’t sell over the winter, but assumed that come spring, they’d be able to semi-retire. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We wanted to stay open as long as possible for the crew,” Nearing said. “We left it open about as long as we possibly could and have been helping them find other jobs. We have an incredible staff. I don’t know who’s more loyal, them to us or us to them.”

Nearing said what he will miss most outside of his family — how he endearingly refers to his staff — is just the day to day and seeing the different people come in.

That aside, he admits he is looking forward to a bit of relaxation.

“All encompassing gratitude and love for the community,” he said. “It’s been a two-way street of giving. We’re extremely grateful and thankful to be there. I’m glad we picked Bellevue for the location. No regrets.”

Sinful Burger Sports Grill will remain open normal hours in its final weeks: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The address is 4005 Twin Creek Drive, Suite 101.