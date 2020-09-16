Softball: Metro Conference Softball Tournament scores

Check out the Metro Conference Softball Tournament scores from Sept. 11:
Bellevue East 7, Bellevue West 2
Bellevue East 1, Millard North 0
Gretna 11, Millard West 6
Millard South 9, Omaha Westside 6
Papillion-La Vista 8, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Papillion-La Vista South 9, Elkhorn South 6
Omaha Marian 9, Millard South 0
Check out the Metro Conference Softball Tournament scores from Sept. 12:
Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna 1
Omaha Marian 8, Bellevue East 1
Millard West 13, Bellevue West 2
Papillion-LV South 10, Omaha Westside 3
Papillion-LV South 6, Millard West 5
Championship: Papillion-La Vista 8, Omaha Marian 0
