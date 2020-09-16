 Skip to main content
Softball: Metro Conference Softball Tournament scores
Softball: Metro Conference Softball Tournament scores

Check out the Metro Conference Softball Tournament scores from Sept. 11:

Bellevue East 7, Bellevue West 2

Bellevue East 1, Millard North 0

Gretna 11, Millard West 6

Millard South 9, Omaha Westside 6

Papillion-La Vista 8, Papillion-La Vista South 0

Papillion-La Vista South 9, Elkhorn South 6

Omaha Marian 9, Millard South 0

Check out the Metro Conference Softball Tournament scores from Sept. 12:

Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna 1

Omaha Marian 8, Bellevue East 1

Millard West 13, Bellevue West 2

Papillion-LV South 10, Omaha Westside 3

Papillion-LV South 6, Millard West 5

Championship: Papillion-La Vista 8, Omaha Marian 0

