Bellevue East continues to struggle as postseason approaches

Another tough weekend for the Bellevue East Chieftains resulted in two losses, one on Feb. 5 against Papillion-La Vista South and one on Feb. 6, on the road against a tough Omaha Westside squad.

The Chieftains started hot on and looked ready to get off the schneid on Feb. 5, jumping out to an early first quarter lead on the Titans. But PLVS wouldn’t stay cold for long as they tied it up 9-9 before the end of the first. Another even scoring quarter in the second made it 26-26 at half.

Bellevue East’s halftime break was just enough time to get them out of rhythm as the Chieftains went cold in the second half, only scoring 18 total points in the third and fourth. Despite the loss, three Chieftains scored double-digits on the night: Ater Louis, TK Barnett and Dige Dige, but PLVS still ran away with a 20-point victory.

Feb. 6’s contest against Omaha Westside was also an unfortunate one for the Chieftains. Westside pulled out a dominating 75-45 win over Bellevue East after the visiting Chieftains shot a mere 14% from three-point land. Louis and Barnett combined for 23 points on the evening but the Warriors were too much to handle.

After dropping both games over the weekend, Bellevue East is now 3-15 on the year with postseason aspirations dwindling. The Chieftains are currently on a three-game losing streak, losing five of their last six.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.