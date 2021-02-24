Bellevue East girls basketball ends on a high-note with big rematch ahead

Bellevue East’s girls varsity basketball team ended their regular season with a dominating win over the Omaha Northwest Huskies on Saturday.

The 22-point win over the Huskies on Friday night shows that the Chieftains are entering the postseason on a roll, winning four of their last five regular season games to end with a 12-10 record. The Chieftains were up 10 points at half and cruised to a big victory despite not hitting a single three-pointer during the contest.

Mya Skoff led the way for the Chieftains with 26 points, three rebounds and two assists. Riley Jensen was also a key contributor with 18 points and seven boards while Baylee Egan finished with seven points, 11 rebounds and two assists. The always-aggressive Skoff ended the regular season with two straight games of more than 25points for Bellevue East and will be a major factor for this team’s potential postseason success.

Bellevue East now stares into a tougher matchup for the first round of their district tournament, they face a scrappy Millard North squad on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The Chieftains are 1-1 against the Millard North Mustangs this year and are the No. 3 seed in their bracket. Millard North is the No. 2 seed and North Platte is the No. 1 seed.

