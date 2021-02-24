 Skip to main content
Bellevue East wrestlers impress over championship weekend
The 2021 State Wrestling Tournament was held last weekend at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha and featured the Bellevue East Chieftains in a ninth-place overall finish with 92.5 points.

The Chieftains showcased several wrestlers in the tournament: Gabe and Garrett Grice, Daniel DeRosier and Preston Welch, all of which placed sixth or better in their respected weight classes.

Chieftain phenom Garrett Grice entered the tournament with an undefeated record on the season and, with two straight state championships under his belt, looked to go for three straight this year wrestling at 132 pounds. The junior went to work on the mats, won the championship round by a 26-9 technical fall, secured his third straight gold medal and will look to come back next year for four straight.

Older brother Gabe Grice also medaled during the state tournament, he earned silver honors at 120 pounds after falling just short in sudden death. Grice will finish his high school wrestling career as a four-time state qualifier, a four-time state medalist and one-time state champ.

DeRosier also continued his state wrestling success this year, finishing in third place of the 138-pound weight class. DeRosier is also a four-time state qualifier and four-time state medalist for the Chieftains, he finishes his high school career with more than 150 career wins and 100 pins.

Bellevue East senior wrestler Preston Welch finished in sixth place over the weekend. East finished the state tournament in ninth place with 92.5 points, the most points during Head Coach Todd Porter’s tenure.

