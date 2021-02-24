Bellevue West edges Central, clinches No. 1 seed for districts

After suffering a hard-fought loss against one of the nation’s best in Sunrise Christian Academy on Feb. 13, the Bellevue West Thunderbirds bounced back with a 83-75 overtime win at home against Omaha Central on Friday.

The T-Birds final game of the regular season ended in epic fashion as Coach Doug Woodard and company won an eight-point nail-biter over the Central Eagles. Bellevue West found themselves down nine points at halftime and, behind a second-half rally, won the game to finish the season with an impressive 21-2 record.

Frankie Fidler finished the season with two straight 20-plus point games, dropping 20 against Sunrise Christian Academy and then another 26 on Friday night. Fellow T-Bird Chucky Hepburn, the future Wisconsin Badger, also chipped in 26 points alongside six rebounds and five assists. Greg Brown's season finale stat sheet consisted of 14 points, three boards and one assist while William Kyle finished with 10 points, five boards, one assist and two blocks.

Bellevue West won 14 of their last 15 games down the stretch of the regular season and are projected to be the No. 1 overall seed for the upcoming Class A district tournament. This guarantees the T-Birds’ next game will be played at home in the Thunderdome.

