Bellevue West girls keep rolling, go two for two over weekend

After another productive weekend slate, Bellevue West’s girls varsity basketball team has won four of their last five and rides a three-game win streak as the postseason approaches.

On Feb. 5, the lady T-Birds traveled to Omaha South where they completely dismantled the Packers 58-16. Despite the high scoring game for Bellevue West, neither team scored a single point in the second quarter and the T-Birds went into halftime with a 33-13 lead. That halftime lead would’ve been more than enough to finish the contest as West held Omaha South to a jaw-dropping three total points in the second half.

The T-Birds finished Friday night with a huge win behind Dani Peterson’s game-high 13 points, five rebounds and one assist. Taryn Wharton, who came into the weekend third on the Girls Varsity Class A scoring list, added 11 points, two boards and four assists while Faith Elmore also chipped in 11 points and one assist. Grace Schaefer, who is fifth on the Girls Varsity Class A rebounds list, had a monstrous 23 rebounds during the contest.

Feb. 6 featured a matchup with a much more competitive Lincoln East team but the T-Birds still emerged victorious, 45-38. West found themselves trailing by one point at halftime, 23-24, as both teams went back and forth trying to create some separation.