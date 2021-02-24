Lady T-Birds end regular season with loss, district tourney approaches

The Bellevue West’s girls varsity basketball team’s senior night on Feb. 19, was spoiled by the Omaha Central Eagles as they handed the Thunderbirds a 74-61 loss in the Thunderdome for their final game of the regular season.

Having entered the night on a three-game win streak, the T-Birds looked to close out the season on a high-note behind Taryn Wharton’s team-high 22 points but fell short. Central was able to jump on top early and led the T-Birds by seven points at halftime, 41-34.

Bellevue West featured seven different scorers on the night but were unable to claw their way back to victory.

Bellevue West’s Dani Peterson had a big night for the T-Birds as she went for a double-double behind 20 points, 12 boards and two assists. Grace Schaefer also had double-digit rebounds, grabbing 11 boards to go along with five points and one assist.

The T-Birds close the regular season winning three of their last four games, a 12-8 record on the year, and turn their attention to the upcoming Class A district tournament where they will travel and face Omaha Benson (12-9) on Feb. 23.

