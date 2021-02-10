Thunderbirds have another impressive weekend, huge test ahead

Another two-win weekend from the Bellevue West Thunderbirds on Feb. 5, over Omaha South and Feb. 6, over Lincoln East shows everyone that head coach Doug Woodard and company look ready to make a run at another state championship.

Bellevue West’s Friday night stint with the Packers of Omaha South went exactly how they drew it up, the T-Birds defense showed up in a big way and held the Packers to single digit scoring in the first three quarters to gain a commanding lead heading into the fourth. That’s all they needed as they cruised to a 63-34 win behind Frankie Fidler’s double-double as he poured in a team-high 24 points, 14 boards and three assists.

Saturday night at the Thunderdome yielded similar results for the T-Birds: too much size and speed overwhelmed the Spartans of Lincoln East early on and BW never pumped the brakes. Bellevue West had a comfortable 36-18 lead after allowing only eight points in the second quarter.

The 30-point victory was led again by Fidler, who has had an impressive stretch of games lately, as he tossed in a 17, eight and two statline. Chucky Hepburn was also a factor on Saturday chipping in 14 points, four rebounds and eight assists while William Kyle dominated the post with 13 points and two blocks.