St. Mary's breaks ground on church entrance

Ted and Cindy Menzel break ground at the soon-to-be new front entrance at St. Mary’s Church Aug. 11.

 Photo by Cheyenne Alexis

St. Mary’s Church will receive a new look to its entrance.

The project began in 2012 with the church’s former pastor, the Rev. Denny Hanneman.

The narthex (east entryway) will expand to 15 feet, with several additions.

The Baptismal Window that is in the current Reconciliation Room will be moved to the Narthex and become a focal point with a new baptismal font made of granite that will match the current altar and ambo. A second handicap entrance will be included in the new Narthex on the south side.

The church will also have an additional 18 feet on the north and south side to make the new entrance 85-feet wide.

Other additions include:

  • A Family/ADA accessible restroom will be on the north side.
  • The current tile mosaics, found on either side of the front door outside, will stay where they are and along with the original cornerstone will become part of the new interior.
  • The new construction will include digging a new basement area which will provide more storage space and a potential new meeting area on the lower level. Also on the lower level in the new space, we will be creating a Bride’s Room and a Mother’s Room.
  • The new construction will also include a foundation for a future elevator on the south side of the new entrance.
  • Additional storage will be gained on both the upper and lower levels.
  • The ceilings in the new area will closely match the current ceilings.
  • New light fixtures throughout the Narthex will be consistent with the architecture used when constructing the church in the 1950’s.
  • The current Bride’s Room in the northwest corner of the Parish Center will become the Parish Library.

